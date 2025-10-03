US shutdown could block Ukraine’s billion-dollar UAV deal - Telegraph

Several meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with American officials have already been disrupted this week. The officials were asked to "stay home"

It is noted that on Tuesday a Ukrainian delegation arrived in the United States, which was intended to conclude an agreement with the United States on the exchange of drone technology, which could reach billions of dollars. However, since hundreds of thousands of American civil servants have been sent on vacation, the negotiations have been put under threat.

"All future projects have suffered a little, because representatives of the Pentagon, the State Department, and the White House are not holding meetings, and we are losing time because of this closure," a source in the Ukrainian government told The Telegraph.

The source of the publication emphasized that in view of the "shutdown" other Ukrainian delegations that were supposed to arrive in the United States in the coming weeks are now reviewing their plans for the future.

At the same time, the authors of the material emphasized that humanitarian organizations have warned that Ukraine is facing "massive attacks of unprecedented intensity" from Russia amid the US government shutdown.

As a reminder, the US federal government has officially shut down for the first time in six years after Congress, which has reached an impasse and failed to pass a funding bill to continue its work.

