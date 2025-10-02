Ukraine may soon get new weapons for long-range strikes against Russia – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after his meeting with Donald Trump, Ukraine may have "something more" to respond to Russian strikes.

He said this at a press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen on October 2, Censor.NET reports.

Responding to reporters’ questions about possible blackouts in Moscow, Zelensky said Ukraine has never attacked civilian infrastructure in Russia and has only begun responding to strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector.

"In terms of capabilities: a year ago we had no means to respond. As you remember, back then Russia was staging blackouts in Ukraine and committing other horrific acts. Now we have the ability to respond, and they feel our powerful replies... Until now we have used only our long-range weapons. After my meeting with the U.S. president, we may have something more. I don’t know — we’ll see," he stressed.

Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine needs somewhat more funding to be comparable to Russia in terms of the quantity of weapons.

Currently, Russia is using 500–600 drones per day, while Ukraine deploys 100–150 UAVs.

"This is a matter of funding. I have spoken with partners. By increasing financing we will expand capabilities and become comparable in long-range drones. And Russia will face more questions from its society to its leaders. That matters," the president added.

