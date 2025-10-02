Ukraine will find means and weapons to trigger blackout in Moscow, Chief of General Staff Hnatov says

Ukraine will find the means and capabilities to trigger a blackout in Moscow in response to Russian strikes.

This was said by Major General Andrii Hnatov, chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, any enemy action will be countered and receive a symmetrical response.

"The President was absolutely right. We will find the capabilities, we will find the weapons, and we will carry out these operations. They will certainly realize they won’t gain an advantage this way. Any action will definitely meet a response," the head of the General Staff stressed.

Read more: From now on, Ukraine’s weapons will be able to reach any military targets in Russia, - Sybiha

Hnatov said Ukraine is "fine on weapons," including long-range capabilities.

At the same time, the major general acknowledged there are issues with the quantities required for the Defense Forces to gain the upper hand over the enemy.

Russia currently has more combat aircraft, but that does not mean the enemy can secure the upper hand or win the full-scale war.

"The same applies to other systems. They have more missiles, for instance, but we employ ours differently."

Read more on Telegram channel!

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Russia would receive a proportional response to attempts to trigger a winter blackout in Ukraine.

"If they threaten a blackout of Ukraine’s capital, the Kremlin should know there will be a blackout in Russia’s capital as well," he said.