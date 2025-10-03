Uspenivka and Pavlivka in Novopavlivka sector remain under control of Defense Forces – Group of Forces "East"

There has been no Russian advance in the areas of Uspenivka and Pavlivka in the Novopavlivka sector.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Colonel Arkadii Radkivskyi, spokesman for the Tavria operational group of forces, made the statement.

The settlements of Uspenivka and Pavlivka remain under the control of the Defense Forces, with no Russian advance," Radkivskyi said.

He noted that Russian forces are attempting to advance, but Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking them, and so far there has been no progress by the enemy.

Read more on our Telegram channel!