SOF hit enemy air defense sites in Russia’s Voronezh region with strike drones

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces struck the P-14F "Lena" long-range early-warning radar and the Sopka-2 en-route radar complex with strike drones in Russia’s Voronezh region.

The Special Operations Forces reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET said.

The P-14F "Lena" radar formed part of the airspace control system around the Russian Air Force’s Buturlinovka air base in Voronezh region.

The Sopka-2 en-route radar complex was part of a continuous air-tracking line along the border with Ukraine. The site was hit in the village of Harmashivka, Voronezh region.

"Both Russian air-defense systems were intended to counter Ukrainian UAVs, but it didn’t work out. Ukraine’s SOF continue to inflict heavy blows on the enemy, step by step pushing Russia toward exhaustion," the statement said.

