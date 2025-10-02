Most Russian strike UAVs are now being destroyed specifically by interceptor drones – Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Photo: Володимир Пащук, Фонд "Повернись живим"

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held another working meeting on strengthening capabilities to counter enemy strike UAVs.

Censor.NET

In September, the enemy used nearly 6,900 drones in massive attacks across Ukraine, including more than 3,600 Shahed-type UAVs.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine must employ effective solutions every day and every night to repel this threat. The enemy constantly changes its tactics of drone use. Russian invaders have stepped up strikes on frontline and border areas, and are actively attacking critical infrastructure and civilian targets," Syrskyi noted.

According to him, a number of decisions have been made to strengthen air defence in these areas, in particular by increasing the number of interceptor drone crews.

"We continue to build up the capabilities of units that counter enemy UAVs with the help of interceptors. Today, the majority of Russian attack drones are destroyed by such means. The staff of the relevant units is being systematically expanded. Training of specialists is being stepped up, and additional training facilities are being created for high-quality training.

The system for detecting enemy UAVs is being improved, which increases the effectiveness of their destruction," the chief said.

An Unmanned Air-Defense Systems Command is also being formed within the Ukrainian Air Force.

Syrskyi noted the military is also developing other countermeasures, including using attack helicopters and light aircraft to destroy enemy drones.

"We are bringing new crews into service. Employing light aircraft allows us to effectively engage Russian UAVs at higher altitudes. So we are training new aircraft crews to carry out these missions.

"The Defence Forces and manufacturers are continuing joint work to improve and field new types of interceptor drones. We must accelerate their development and deployment to the forces, because in a technological race the enemy is constantly upgrading its systems," he added.

Syrskyi assigned tasks to all involved agencies, primarily to increase the effectiveness of drone destruction and to stand up new units equipped with interceptor drones.