Ukrainian drones again attack Sochi while Putin was there – Russian media

Late on October 2, Ukrainian drones attacked Sochi while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was in the city, speaking at the Valdai Club’s plenary session.

The Russian outlet The Moscow Times reported this, Censor.NET said.

Shortly before the drone raid began, Putin had finished his address at the Valdai Forum’s plenary session.

Airports in Sochi and Gelendzhik were closed due to the UAV threat at around 10:30 pm. Half an hour later, Sochi Mayor Andrei Proshunin announced a drone-attack threat to the city.

Read more: Putin set to visit India in December for meeting with Modi – media

Dmitry Plishkin, head of the federal territory Sirius, also reported a threat there. Local residents complained of air-defense activity over the Black Sea and explosions amid air-raid sirens.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed air defenses "neutralized" 11 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and another four targets over Crimea.

According to The Moscow Times, the drone alert in Sochi and Sirius was lifted about 30–40 minutes after the raid began, while restrictions at the Sochi and Gelendzhik airports remained in place for seven hours.

Read more: Putin threatened "mirror" strikes on Ukrainian NPPs