Ukrainian drones attacked an oil refinery in Leningrad region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 4 October, Ukrainian drones hit an oil refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad Region.

Local residents in city chats report strikes on production facilities.

Instead, the governor of the region, Oleksandr Drozdenko, said that only a "fire" allegedly occurred in the industrial zone of the city.







It is noted that a prolonged shutdown of the enterprise will lead to a decrease in fuel production for the region and, accordingly, to interruptions in the supply of fuels and lubricants in the Northwest region.

The decrease in supply may lead to higher prices for petrol and diesel, especially in the Leningrad region and neighbouring regions.

Kirishinefteorgsintez is an oil refinery in Kirishi, Leningrad Region. It is the largest enterprise in Kirishi and the town's main employer. Since 1993, it has been part of the Surgutneftegaz holding.

Production activities: the plant processes crude oil into various types of petroleum products. The installed capacity is about 19.8 million tonnes of oil per year.

The products include more than 80 items: petrol, diesel fuel, kerosene, fuel oils, bitumen, liquefied petroleum gases, aromatics, solvents, sulfuric acid, sulphur, etc.

According to open sources, in 2024, Kirishinefteorgsintez (KINEF) processed about 17.5 million tonnes of oil, which accounted for approximately 6.6% of the total oil refining volume in Russia.

This makes the company a prominent player in the industry. KINEF is a mid-to-large enterprise in the Russian oil refining industry. Its shutdown will be painful.

