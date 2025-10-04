Europe must seriously respond to existential threat posed by Russian Federation - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

The deputy foreign minister called on Europe to take the threat from Russia seriously and step up responses to drones and cyberattacks.

As Censor.NET reports, The Guardian reports.

Kyslytsia stressed that the Kremlin is already at war with Europe. He said that Russia's recent drone incursions against several EU countries were well-calculated and an attempt to "push the red lines."

"I'm sure Putin gets emotional, if not physical, satisfaction from humiliating the West, demonstrating what he perceives as his superior power," Kyslytsia said, adding that the Russian president's reckless actions risk antagonizing the White House, which appears to be cooling its stance toward him.

"This is a boomerang," Kyslytsia said.

According to the Deputy Minister, European leaders have generally recognized the threat, but many others - including experts and professionals in Western Europe - have not yet fully understood it.

He noted that increased educational work is needed to disseminate reliable information in the face of a ruthless and "unscrupulous adversary."

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Many politicians still think in the templates and algorithms of the last century... In the 21st century, tanks are not needed to bring technologically advanced countries to their knees. Cyberwar is a reality. Howitzers are not needed to paralyze the banking system. By using drones wisely, you can achieve your goals better than with a nuclear bomb," Kyslytsia said.

Recall that the European Commission spokesman Thomas Rainier stated that the systematic invasion of drones into the airspace of the European Union states indicates the need to create a "Drone Wall" that would protect the entire EU.