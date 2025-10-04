Occupiers attacked railway station in Sumy region: they targeted carriages. About 30 people were injured, including three children (updated). PHOTO

On the afternoon of 3 October, Russian invaders attacked a passenger train between Shostka and Kyiv in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Hryhorov.

"Passengers were injured.

Rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene.

An operational headquarters is being deployed. People are being provided with the necessary assistance, and the rescue operation is underway.

The scale of the destruction and the number of victims are being clarified," the statement said.

Update

About 30 people were injured in the Russian attack on the train - the acting head of the Shostka RMA Oksana Tarasiuk told Suspilne.

The injured were taken to the hospital; their number is being specified.

The train is on fire due to the attack.

The attack continues.

According to "Ukrzaliznytsia", two trains were hit: the suburban Tereshchenska-Novgorod-Siverskyi and Shostka-Kyiv. The second strike on the electric locomotive occurred at a time when evacuation was already underway.

"A vile attack aimed at stopping communication with our frontline communities.

Our injured employee (a cashier of a suburban train) and injured passengers (including three children) are receiving medical care in hospitals," the company noted.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that as of 01:00 p.m., at least 8 people were known to have been hospitalized.

