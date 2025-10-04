Russia’s military industry and oil sector: Zelenskyy signed new sanctions decrees

On Saturday, October 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed three decrees on new sanctions decisions.

He announced this in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, I signed several new sanctions decisions covering various areas. The first is the extension of sanctions that were due to expire. This concerns Russian entrepreneurs and their ties to Putin's system. The second decree concerns the Russian military industry, namely manufacturers of drones and components. The third decree concerns our sanctions against individuals and companies associated with the Russian oil sector," said the head of state.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine continues to pursue a comprehensive policy of pressure on Russia.

"We will continue to coordinate this with our partners. Many Ukrainian developments are already forming the basis of our partners' sanctions. We are counting on synchronizing our sanctions with our partners," the president said.

In addition, he added that Ukraine expects new sanctions from the European Union against Russia – the 19th package – as well as corresponding steps from the United States.

"Russia ignores or rejects literally every opportunity that would allow this war to end and guarantee security. Putin wants to wage war, and wage it in this way – using terrorist methods, despicable methods. Russia must feel the consequences of this. Europe, America, the G7, and the G20 have the power to deal with any terrorist. This will happen," the head of state emphasized.

