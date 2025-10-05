Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,115,250 people (+870 per day), 11,230 tanks, 33,446 artillery systems, 23,299 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,115,250 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 10/5/25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,115,250 (+870) people

tanks - 11,230 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,299 (+1) units

artillery systems - 33,446 (+18) units

MLRS - 1,516 (+1) units

air defense systems - 1,222 (+0) units

aircraft - 427 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0)

operational-tactical-level UAVs - 66,863 (+320)

cruise missiles - 3,803 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

automobiles and tankers - 63433 (+35)

special equipment - 3971 (+0)

"The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.