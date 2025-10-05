Enemy drone strikes Chernihiv: gas station hit, smoke column rises

On October 5, 2025, Russian troops once again attacked Chernihiv with a strike drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy continues to attack our city. An enemy UAV hit a gas station," he said.

According to social media reports, a thick column of black smoke rose above the city.

No further information about the enemy strike is available at this time.