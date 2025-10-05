Ukrainian Armed Forces increase attacks on enemy amassment sites in Dobropillia sector - "East" troop grouping

In the Dobropillia direction in the Donetsk region, the Defense Forces are successfully carrying out their tasks and increasing damage to enemy staging areas.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by Hryhorii Shapoval, communications officer for the "East" military group, during a televised marathon.

He noted that enemy strongholds in the Dobropillia area of the Donetsk region are currently being targeted.

"The task is being implemented quite successfully, and the destruction of enemy staging areas is increasing. Their logistics are being actively destroyed. Over the past 24 hours, enemy losses in this area amount to 47 personnel, 32 of whom are irretrievably lost," Shapoval said.

