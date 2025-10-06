Ruscists attacked cars with drones in Kharkiv region: two men killed, volunteer injured. PHOTO

Two people were killed and another was injured as a result of enemy drone attacks in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the prosecutor's office, at around 2:00 p.m., an FPV drone hit a car in the village of Kolodiazne, Kupiansk district. Two men aged 50 and 35 were killed.

At around 12:00 p.m., a Russian attack drone, previously a "Molniya", hit a car travelling on a road in Kupiansk district. A 37-year-old volunteer who was driving the car was injured.

Pre-trial investigations into the commission of war crimes (parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been launched.

Read more: Enemy hits car with drone in Borova: two men are wounded