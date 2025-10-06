Explosions rocked Russian city of Belgorod: city lost power and water supply. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod. The city lost power, and there are also interruptions in water supply.

Telegram channels write that after a drone attack on Belgorod, power and water supply went out in some parts of the city.

It is reported that the city's "Luch" thermal power plant was hit.

Updated information

Later, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, confirmed that there was no electricity in the city.

He said that "there is no electricity in most areas of Belgorod and an unknown number of settlements in the region."

According to him, some hospitals in Belgorod have switched to backup power sources.

