Russian films dark streets of Belgorod: "Khokhly have hit. There is no light anywhere in city". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a resident of Belgorod, Russia, filming dark city streets after an attack on a local thermal power plant.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video claims that there is no electricity in the city at all.

"In Belgorod, due to 'unfavourable weather conditions', a CHP plant exploded and a blackout occurred. There is no electricity, no water, no internet, lifts have stopped, traffic lights are not working, shops have closed, and there is no petrol for generators. For some reason, local residents do not believe the authorities, who claimed that the problems were caused by bad weather and blame the "Khokhly" for everything," the author of the post writes in a comment.

Warning: Strong language!

