Drones attacked an explosives factory in Dzerzhinsk. VIDEO

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, the Sverdlov plant, one of the largest explosives producers in Russia under international sanctions, was targeted by drones.

The company specialises in the production of explosives. The plant is on the sanctions list of the European Union, Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Switzerland.

The plant is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of industrial explosives, transfer charges for the mining industry, perforating charges for the oil and gas industry, seismic and geophysical works. Earlier it was reported that the company produces aerial bombs, including KABs, warheads for anti-tank cumulative guided missiles, and warheads for air defence missile systems.

