Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,116,340 people (+1,090 per day), 11,235 tanks, 33,464 artillery systems, 23,313 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,116,340 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24, 2022, to October 5, 2025, are estimated at:

personnel – about 1,116,340 (+1,090) people

tanks – 11,235 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles – 23,313 (+14) units

artillery systems – 33,464 (+18) units

MLRS – 1,516 (+0) units

air defense systems – 1,223 (+1) units

aircraft – 427 (+0) units

helicopters – 346 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 67,226 (+363)

cruise missiles – 3,841 (+38)

ships/boats – 28 (+0)

submarines – 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 63,496 (+63)

special equipment – 3,971 (+0)

