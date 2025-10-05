Ukrainian drone recorded dozens of dead occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Ukrainian drone recording dozens of dead occupiers on the outskirts of the village of Novotoretske in the Donetsk region. The grass is burning and the bodies of Russian soldiers are scattered in the open.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Telegram channels.

