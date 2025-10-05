ENG
Minus "Solntsepok", dozen occupiers and equipment: combat work of "Phoenix" unit. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards of the Phoenix unit are destroying enemy equipment and manpower in different directions.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators hit a heavy flamethrower system TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" in the Pokrovske direction.

At least a dozen occupants were also eliminated in the forest belt, in the field, in trenches, as well as six vehicles in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk sectors.

