After attacks by Russian Federation, power outages in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, - "Ukrenergo"

Power outages have been reported as a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities. Emergency power cuts are in effect in Shostka and the Chernihiv region. Energy facilities have been damaged in the Kharkiv region.

"The situation in the city of Shostka and part of the Sumy region remains difficult. Also, in the Chernihiv region, for some consumers (in particular, in the regional center), the local power company was forced to apply two stages of emergency power outages," the report says.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Russia has launched drone strikes on energy infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv region. Energy industry specialists are currently working to quickly eliminate the consequences, and restoration work is ongoing.

Preparations for the winter season are underway in Ukraine, with repairs and upgrades being carried out on energy facilities, necessary resources being stockpiled, and critical infrastructure being strengthened to ensure uninterrupted electricity and heat supply to the population.

According to "Ukrenergo", electricity consumption remains high. As of 9:30 a.m. on October 6, it was 1% higher than on the previous working day, Friday, October 3. The reason for this is the cloudy weather in most regions, which leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

