Work is underway to restore electricity supply in Sumy region after Russian shelling, - Svyrydenko

On Sunday, October 5, the head of the Urda, Yulia Svyrydenko, visited the Sumy region.

She announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"I held a meeting to coordinate the actions of the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Development, the State Emergency Service, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, OGTSU, Naftogaz, and the Sumy Regional Military Administration. The task is to restore power to communities as quickly as possible after Russian attacks. Coordination and control of the process is entrusted to the Ministry of Energy. Electricity and gas. We are providing all the necessary equipment from reserves for the rapid replacement of damaged infrastructure and connection of people's homes," the prime minister said.

She also said that the Ministry of Digital Transformation is working with mobile operators to stabilize communications, with the first results expected in the coming hours.

In addition, Points of Invincibility have been set up and are operating in the region.

"We also inspected the site of yesterday's attack on a passenger train in Shostka. My condolences to the family of the victim of this attack. The damage is already being repaired. I thank the railway workers for their resilience. The Ukrzaliznytsia team is updating routes to avoid dangerous frontline areas," Svyrydenko added.

We remind you that on October 4, Russian troops attacked the city of Shostka, delivering massive strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles. One person was killed, about 30 were injured, including three children, and eight were hospitalized as a result of the attack on the railway station.