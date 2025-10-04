Russians attacked boat with fishermen with drone in Sumy region: one dead and one wounded

The prosecutor's office is investigating a drone attack on fishermen in the Seredyno-Buda community in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on October 4, 2025, at around 11:20 a.m., in the Seredyno-Buda community, the enemy attacked a boat with fishermen on the lake using a drone.

As a result of the attack by the occupiers, a 63-year-old man was killed and his 65-year-old companion was wounded.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the attack.

Read more: Russian strike on train station in Shostka: 8 wounded hospitalized, one person in serious condition

Shelling of the Shostka district

We remind you that on October 4, Russian troops attacked the city of Shostka, delivering massive strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles. One person was killed, about 30 were injured, including three children, and eight were hospitalized as a result of the attack on the railway station.