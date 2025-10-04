Russian strike on train station in Shostka: 8 wounded hospitalized, one person in serious condition

As a result of the attack on the train station in Shostka, Sumy region, eight wounded people were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition.

As noted, today at noon, the enemy attacked the railway station in Shostka with strike drones. It was a targeted strike on a civilian facility—at that moment, dozens of people were there, boarding trains.

According to the RMA, the attacks damaged a passenger train running between Shostka and Kyiv and a commuter train. After the first explosion, a drone circled above the station, hindering the cleanup efforts, and later the Russians launched a second strike.

Eight wounded people were taken to medical facilities, and one person in serious condition is in intensive care.

"Among the victims are three children aged 8, 11, and 14. The oldest child, a boy, is in moderate condition," the statement said.

Due to enemy strikes, the city of Shostka and part of the district are without power.

Rescue workers and medics are working at the scene, and an operational headquarters has been set up. All necessary assistance is being provided to the victims.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had attacked a railway station in the Sumy region. About 30 people were injured as a result of the enemy strike. It later became known that the enemy had struck the railway station in Shostka twice.

