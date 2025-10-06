It’s time to start exporting Ukrainian weapons, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has increased the potential of its defence industry tenfold.

According to Censor.NET, he made the statement during the International Defence Industries Forum.

"Our potential in the production of drones and missiles alone will be $35 billion next year. Already on the frontline, more than 40% of the weapons used are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine. And there will only be more of our weapons. The task for manufacturers, for the government of Ukraine, for all the institutions involved is that at least 50% of the weapons on the front line should be ours, Ukrainian weapons. And this task must be realised," he said.

Read more on our Telegram channel

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine needs funding to make the full potential work.

"And we are working with all partners who can help ensure this. It is time to launch the export of our Ukrainian weapons - those weapons that we have a surplus of and can therefore be exported, so that there is funding for those weapons that are especially needed for defence. I have already instructed the government, the Office and the NSDC Secretary to develop and present the key elements of such an export system. The general working title of this programme is "Weapons". It is our export product. We already have agreements to open export and import platforms in Europe, the United States and the Middle East. The task by the end of the year is to launch these platforms," the head of state added.

Read more: Government blocks access to data on domestic arms producers in registries – Svyrydenko