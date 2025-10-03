Government blocks access to data on domestic arms producers in registries – Svyrydenko

At the request of domestic arms producers, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided to restrict public access to data on defense industry enterprises, including their locations and production capacities.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

She stressed that the data will be hidden specifically from public aggregators.

According to the prime minister, the government introduced safeguards to ensure the measure applies strictly to defense manufacturers and only for the duration of martial law.

"The security of our defense industry is a key condition for scaling up production, introducing innovations, and supplying our army even more effectively with everything it needs," Svyrydenko added.

