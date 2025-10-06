Ukraine already produces 40 "Bohdana" self-propelled guns per month, - Zelenskyy

Despite all the difficulties, Ukraine is creating a national defence product that already surpasses many others in the world in terms of certain parameters.

This was stated by President Zelenskyy at the International Defence Industry Forum, according to Censor.NET.

"We were able to establish the production of our domestic artillery in record time and with high quality. We are already producing 40 of our 'Bohdana' artillery systems per month. This is a significant result. We thank the manufacturers," said the head of state.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, last year Ukraine manufactured and supplied 2.4 million mortar and artillery shells of various calibres to the front line.

"Ukrainians are undoubtedly the leaders in Europe in the development and use of drones. Ukrainian naval drones have become a global defence sensation. They have allowed us to regain control of part of the Black Sea, which is necessary for the stability of our state and the protection of our cities," he added.

