Lithuania will not lift sanctions against Russia and Belarus until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored, - Prime Minister Ruginene

Lithuania will lift sanctions against Russia and Belarus only after Ukraine has been fully compensated for its losses.

This was stated by Prime Minister Inga Rūginene during a briefing in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET with a reference to Ukrinform.

"Our sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus will remain in place until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored and the damage caused by the war is compensated," she stressed.

Ruginen also supported the creation of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression, the work of the Register of Damages, and the European Commission's proposal to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine.

"The ultimate goal is full compensation for all damages caused to Ukraine," the Lithuanian prime minister concluded.

