Russian Federation tries to land fighters on islands in Prydniprovskyi direction - Defense Forces

In the Prydniprovskyi region, Russian units are attempting to land their troops and replace those already stationed on the islands of Kruhlyi, Malyi, Bilohrudyi, and Oleksiivskyi.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Prydniprovskyi region, the enemy is currently attempting to land troops and replace those already there. This is where the islands of Kruhlyi, Malyi, Bilohrudyi, and Oleksiivskyi are located," he said.

According to him, the occupiers plan to set up observation posts on these islands and provide them with logistical support, but Ukrainian units are successfully thwarting these attempts.

Read more: Russian troops attempted to open new direction for assault near Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region, but were defeated, - Southern Defence Forces