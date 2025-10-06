ENG
Hard to say what will happen with electricity. Task is to have funds to ensure gas imports – Zelenskyy

Russia will continue attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this, Censor.NET reports.

"When it comes to energy, we must be prepared for everything. Russia will do everything possible to prevent us from extracting our own gas. They will do everything. It will be difficult to protect everything. The task has been set to secure funds in parallel to ensure gas imports. As for electricity, it’s hard to say today what will happen… We will defend ourselves, we will fight. The Russians must know that step by step, we will increase production of everything needed so that they feel what we feel," the president said.

