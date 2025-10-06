Lasar’s Group: unit made up 98% of civilians has already destroyed $12 billion worth of enemy equipment. VIDEO

Today, Lasar’s Group consists of 1,300 servicemembers deployed along the entire line of contact, with positions spaced roughly every ten kilometers. Each night, 90–100 crews prepare drones for combat missions.

According to Censor.NET, Lasar’s Group commander Colonel Pavlo "Lasar" Yelizarov and pilot group commander Captain Roman "Fish" shared details about the unit’s combat operations during a public interview at Defense Tech Valley 2025.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The commanders recalled several combat engagements in which more than fifty pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed. On the night of February 13, a Russian convoy of 32 vehicles attempting to assault allied positions was detected. Lasar’s Group drone pilots destroyed 27 of those vehicles, successfully halting the enemy’s advance that night. In another engagement, a convoy of around 30 vehicles, including infantry fighting vehicles and tanks was detected. The unique aspect of this operation was that it was carried out by just five drones. The entire convoy was destroyed, with Ukrainian pilots losing only one drone in the process.

Watch more: "Lazar" is model of sound government policy in field of drones, - Kasianov. VIDEO