In September, 5,356 combat engagements took place at frontline, Russian army dropped almost 4,000 combat vehicles - Defense Ministry

In September, the intensity of hostilities on the front line remained high. According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5,356 combat clashes were recorded during September. The "hottest" day was September 18, with 223 combat clashes in 24 hours.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

In total, during this month, the enemy carried out:

more than 145,000 attacks using various weapons and means of destruction, including more than 3,200 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian military aviation dropped 3,989 aerial bombs equipped with universal guidance and correction modules (guided aerial bombs).

April 2025 saw a record number of airstrikes, with Russian aircraft dropping more than 5,000 bombs.

