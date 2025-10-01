Man who had boasted of his connections in Ministry of Defence and demanded $15,000 for transferring soldier to rear detained, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, a man who offered illegal services to influence personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine was exposed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, a resident of Kyiv came into contact with a mobilised serviceman of a combat unit, whom promised to assist him in transferring to a rear position. He stated that he had connections among the command and officials of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.







He demanded $15,000 for his "assistance".

"The serviceman refused the offer and reported it to law enforcement. After transferring the money, law enforcement officers detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obtaining an unlawful benefit for influencing the decision-making of a person authorised to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefit, the issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided," the statement said.

The pre-trial investigation and operational support is being carried out by the The Main Investigation Department (MID) and the Department of Strategic Investigations (SID) of the National Police of Ukraine.

