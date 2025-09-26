Demanded $5,500 for transferring soldier to rear: two border guards detained in Khmelnytskyi region. PHOTOS

Two border guards who demanded a bribe from a colleague from a combat unit to transfer him to the rear unit were detained and notified of suspicion in Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

"A border guard who served in the Sumy region was forced to transfer to a rear unit for health reasons. To 'resolve the issue', he was advised to contact the lieutenant colonel of his own area of service. The official asked for USD 5,500 to organise the transfer. In turn, the border guard immediately reported the "offer" to the internal security officers of the SBGSU," the statement said.

The lieutenant colonel later said that he had allegedly found a position in Zhytomyr. To transfer the money, he engaged an intermediary who was also in the East at the time.

On 19 September 2025, SBI investigators detained the intermediary while he was receiving the full amount of the bribe.

Currently, both detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obtaining an undue advantage for influencing a decision by a person authorised to perform state functions, combined with extortion committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).





They have been imposed a custody as a measure of restraint with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 181 thousand.

The SBI noted that the legal classification may be changed during the pre-trial investigation. They are also checking the possible involvement of other officials in the fraud.

The border guards face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

