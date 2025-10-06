Shelling near modular housing site in Chernihiv: shell lands 30 meters from residential area (updated)
A shelling has been recorded in Chernihiv near a modular housing site for displaced people.
Censor.NET reported this.
The shell landed about 30 meters from a residential area where around a hundred families live.
According to preliminary reports, there are no civilian casualties.
Update:
The Chernihiv District State Administration reported that the enemy struck a civilian infrastructure facility within the Kyselivka community in Chernihiv region.
"Emergency services are working at the scene. There are no casualties," the administration said.
