Enemy attacks Donetsk region’s energy infrastructure, leaving several settlements without power
Today, October 6, Russian forces once again struck energy infrastructure in Donetsk region, leaving several settlements without power.
Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
Specialists are working to restore power supply while taking safety considerations into account.
"The enemy seeks to make life in Donetsk region as difficult as possible and will continue to do so, especially during the winter. I urge all civilians: act responsibly and evacuate in time!" the statement reads.
