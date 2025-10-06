Kremlin discusses attack on NATO - European Commissioner Kubilius

German intelligence has evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATO.

This was stated in an interview with the Wyborcza newspaper by European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius, according to Censor.NET.

"I trust the special services. And German intelligence claims to have evidence that the Kremlin is discussing an attack on NATO. And if they are discussing it, are they planning an attack? We don't know. But such signals must be taken seriously. They may indeed be ready for war. We must also be ready for it and learn not only from the experience of Ukrainians, but also from Russians," he explained.

Watch more: Kremlin propagandist Kotenok on "SMO": "We are at beginning of long road. It will take us another year and half just to ’liberate DPR’". VIDEO

According to Kubilius, Russians are paying a terrible price for their achievements on the front lines.

"This certainly does not satisfy anyone in the Kremlin. Putin was supposed to be in Kyiv three days after the war began. But in the meantime, the way the war is being waged has changed. Let's not forget that the Russians have been able to adapt to this technological transformation. Despite huge losses, Russia is also capable of producing weapons, ammunition, and military equipment on a large scale," the European Commissioner added.