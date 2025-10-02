6 526 24
Kremlin propagandist Kotenok on "SMO": "We are at beginning of long road. It will take us another year and half just to ’liberate DPR’". VIDEO
Pro-Kremlin propagandist Yuriy Kotenok admitted the obvious: after three and a half years of the so-called "special military operation (SMO)," Putin has achieved neither the "denazification" nor the "demilitarization" of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, according to Putin loyalist, the front has reached a stalemate, and it would take at least another year just to "liberate the DPR."
