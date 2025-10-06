Ukrainian Fire Point may start production in Denmark within months – Poulsen

Drone Industry

Ukrainian company Fire Point, which specializes in the production of long-range strike UAVs and cruise missiles, may begin production in Denmark within the next few months.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced this, Censor.NET reports, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled the launch of the Danish Model 2.0, which allows Ukrainian defense companies to establish production in Denmark.

"Together with my colleague, who is also here today, Morten Bødskov, we have just announced that Fire Point will be able to start production in Denmark in the coming months," Poulsen said.

He expressed hope that Fire Point will have production up and running in Denmark by early next year.

"I also hope we can learn from Fire Point and that we’ll be able to invite more Ukrainian defense companies to start production in Denmark," the minister added.

As a reminder, in late August 2025 Poulsen said that the first Ukrainian defense company would begin production in Denmark within weeks, with more enterprises expected to follow by the end of the year.

