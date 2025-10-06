Ukraine and Netherlands plan to sign memorandum on joint drone production

Drone Industry

Ukraine and the Netherlands have agreed to finalize and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on joint drone production.

This was stated in a joint communiqué following a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, the Presidential Office reported, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that, under the Security Cooperation Agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands signed on March 1, 2024, the Dutch side reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing political, military, financial, and moral support to Ukraine.

"The Netherlands and Ukraine reaffirmed their determination to cooperate within joint defense projects. The parties will expand collaboration between their national producers, with a particular focus on facilitating the joint production of Ukrainian equipment in the Netherlands. It was agreed to finalize and sign a Memorandum of Understanding on joint drone production," the statement reads.

Ukraine, in turn, expressed deep gratitude to the Netherlands for being the first country to contribute to the PURL mechanism for joint procurement of U.S. weapons aimed at further strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy thanked his counterpart for the Netherlands’ leading role in strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, particularly for the transfer of F-16 fighter jets, Patriot systems with missiles, and other critically needed equipment.

