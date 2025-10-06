Ukraine’s drone and missile production could reach $35 billion in 2026 – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that by 2026, Ukraine will be capable of producing missiles and drones worth around 35 billion dollars.

He said this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The total value of missiles and drones (that Ukraine will be able to produce ) in 2026 amounts to 35 billion. This is our current understanding. We believe this is the reality we live in," the president said.

He clarified that the actual production volume will depend on the level of funding. The sources of financing may include bilateral security agreements (of which there are already more than 30) and, according to Zelenskyy, potential use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The president added that he had already raised this issue during the summit in Denmark and received positive responses from several leaders.

Zelenskyy also outlined three priority "packages" for the use of frozen assets:

a package to support Ukrainian weapons production (including drones and missiles);

a package for European-made weapons that Ukraine does not produce;

and a package for U.S.-made weapons, particularly air defense systems that are produced neither in Ukraine nor in Europe.

