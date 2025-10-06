US did not block arms supplies to Ukraine due to ’shutdown’, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine despite the announced shutdown.

The head of state announced this during a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, according to Censor.NET.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine continues to receive Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and Hawk systems, but the speed of delivery depends primarily on funding.

"The Americans have unblocked the possibility of purchasing Patriot missiles and systems. It's just a question of money. So there are pros and cons, you see. As soon as we diplomatically unblock something, other shortages appear. That's why I'm counting on frozen assets," he said.

The Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have provided funds that enable Kyiv to purchase scarce weapons, including air defense systems, from the United States. Everything depends on the filling of the PURL corridor.

Zelenskyy also noted the support of the Baltic states, which, despite having smaller budgets, remain on Ukraine's side.

As a reminder, the US federal government officially shut down for the first time in six years after Congress reached an impasse and failed to pass a funding bill to continue operations.

Earlier, The Telegraph newspaper reported that Ukraine's billion-dollar deal on UAVs could be blocked due to the US government shutdown.