Ukraine has key role to play in countering threats from drones - Schoof

The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, stated that there is a growing threat associated with the use of drones, particularly from Russia, and emphasized the need for international cooperation to counter these challenges.

He said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Drones are already a real problem today. We need to work very closely together, especially with Ukraine, in developing technologies. At the same time, we must be very critical and attentive—over the last year or two, technologies have been developing extremely rapidly," said Schoof.

He added that the threat would grow if drones were combined with artificial intelligence: "This could be an extremely dangerous combination. And we must be prepared for this. This means that we need to work closely together at the international level—within NATO, the EU, and with Ukraine."

