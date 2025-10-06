Zelenskyy on strikes on Russian energy sector: Ukraine is taking absolutely fair steps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers strikes on Russian energy facilities to be a justified measure.

The head of state made this statement during a press conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukraine does not kill civilians or hunt down the enemy's civilian population. But they must understand the price of this. Ukraine responds and strikes military targets, which I believe is fair, as well as energy facilities. Russia sells its energy resources and then uses the money exclusively for the war. Therefore, I believe that Ukraine is taking absolutely fair steps.

We would gladly not do this; we would gladly want there to be no war, but the Russians do not want this. For now," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, only pressure can stop this war.

"The pressure is multi-vector, the pressure from Western countries is insufficient today, and there is also a lack of unity in this pressure. We are not yet feeling any pressure from the US, Europe, or the global south. Pressure on Russia to stop.

The second vector is Russian society itself. They are killing us. They cannot be comfortable. When they are no longer comfortable, they will start asking questions of their leaders," the president concluded.