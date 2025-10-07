941 2
Explosions rocked Sumy: part of city left without power (updated)
On the morning of 7 October, Russian invaders attacked Sumy once again. Explosions were heard in the city.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Suspilne".
Power has been cut off in several areas, and emergency services are working.
Earlier, monitoring channels reported hostile drones approaching the city.
According to Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in the Zarichnyi district of the city.
"There is damage, particularly in the residential sector. There are also partial power outages. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," the statement said.
