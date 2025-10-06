832 2
Consequences of Russian drone strike on the Perinatal Centre in Sumy: fire was quickly extinguished, there were no casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked a perinatal centre in Sumy with a drone.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire on the roof of the building.
Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy hit the Perinatal Centre in Sumy with a drone, the roof caught fire, and people were in the shelter.
