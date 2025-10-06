ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11867 visitors online
News Photo UAV attack on Sumy
832 2

Consequences of Russian drone strike on the Perinatal Centre in Sumy: fire was quickly extinguished, there were no casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a perinatal centre in Sumy with a drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire on the roof of the building.

Preliminarily, there were no casualties.

Sumy
Sumy
Sumy
Sumy
Sumy
Sumy

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Sumy community with drones: industrial facilities hit, one person wounded

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy hit the Perinatal Centre in Sumy with a drone, the roof caught fire, and people were in the shelter.

Author: 

shoot out (14986) Sumska region (1491) Sumy (323) Sumskyy district (274)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 