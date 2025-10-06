Consequences of Russian drone strike on the Perinatal Centre in Sumy: fire was quickly extinguished, there were no casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a perinatal centre in Sumy with a drone.

As noted, rescuers quickly extinguished the fire on the roof of the building.

