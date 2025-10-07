Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,117,360 people (+1,020 per day), 11,238 tanks, 33,493 artillery systems, 23,319 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,117,360 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 7 October 2025 are estimated at:
personnel – approximately 1,117,360 (+1,020)
tanks – 11,238 (+3) units
armoured combat vehicles – 23,319 (+6) units
artillery systems – 33,493 (+29) units
MLRS – 1,516 (+0) units
air defence systems – 1,224 (+1) units
aircraft – 427 (+0) units
helicopters – 346 (+0)
UAVs of operational and tactical level – 67,564 (+338)
cruise missiles – 3,841 (+0)
ships/boats – 28 (+0)
submarines – 1 (+0)
motor vehicles and tank trucks – 63,575 (+79)
special equipment – 3,973 (+2)
