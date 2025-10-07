"Fire show" in Kharkiv region: occupiers’ equipment, communications and manpower destroyed. VIDEO
Soldiers of the State Border Guard Service as part of the Ukrainian Defence Forces of the "Hart" Brigade in the north of Kharkiv region discovered enemy positions that became targets for Ukrainian artillery and attack UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, as a result of the joint work of the Defence Forces, the occupiers' personnel, two vehicles, a cannon, a UAV launch point, communication antennas and fortifications were destroyed.
The video shows the attacks on the positions of the Russian military, which ended in a "fire show".
