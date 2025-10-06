Russians filmed drone on their phones before it blew up their SAMS. VIDEO
A self-destruct-equipped drone from Lasar’s Group of the NGU’s 27th Pechersk Brigade has carried out a second unique operation against a Russian Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system (SAMS).
According to Censor.NET, this time the UAV "perched on" the launcher, filmed the crew, and after a brief pause detonated itself.
When the occupiers noticed the drone, they began filming it on their phones but failed to react in time and scattered in different directions.
This is the second such operation: the first strike on a Buk by Lasar’s Group took place in early September, when the target was destroyed while on the move.
The footage was released by the fighters on their Telegram channel.
